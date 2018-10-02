Man injured after being struck by vehicle in Hamilton

A man in his late twenties has suffered non-life threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Hamilton.

Police say it happened around 7 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Charlton Ave. and John St. South.

Hamilton police say the pedestrian was taken to hospital with a “lower body” injury.

They say it is too early to determine who was at fault in the collision as the investigation in ongoing.

The area was closed for a short period of time but has since reopened.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact Hamilton police.