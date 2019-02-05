Man in hospital following shooting in east Hamilton

A man in his twenties is in hospital following a “targeted” shooting in east Hamilton.

It happened shortly after midnight on Feb. 5 in the area of Parkdale Ave. North and Roxborough Ave.

Police say the man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

This is the city’s fifth shooting incident in 2019 — the second in just two days.

On Feb. 3 police received a 9-1-1 call about gunshots heard in the area of Wentworth St. North and Barton St. East.

Investigators say the people involved in the shooting fled the area before officers arrived on scene.

No one was hurt and police believe it was a targeted incident.

Anyone with information about these crimes is asked to contact Hamilton police.