;
Watch CHCH Live... 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Man in hospital following shooting in east Hamilton

Posted:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: crime, east Hamilton, Hamilton Police Service, police, shooting

A man in his twenties is in hospital following a “targeted” shooting in east Hamilton.

It happened shortly after midnight on Feb. 5 in the area of Parkdale Ave. North and Roxborough Ave.

Police say the man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

This is the city’s fifth shooting incident in 2019 —  the second in just two days.

On Feb. 3 police received a 9-1-1 call about gunshots heard in the area of Wentworth St. North and Barton St. East.

Investigators say the people involved in the shooting fled the area before officers arrived on scene.

No one was hurt and police believe it was a targeted incident.

Anyone with information about these crimes is asked to contact Hamilton police.

 



LATEST STORIES

Man in hospital following shooting in east Hamilton

Deadly home explosion in Caledon

NDP leader Andrea Horwath drops new evidence claiming the PC government plans to privatize health care

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php