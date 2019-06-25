;
Man in hospital after stabbing at Hamilton Dairy Queen

Category: Local
Tags: barton street, Diary queen, hamilton, hamilton police, stabbing



Police are investigating after a man was stabbed at a Hamilton ice cream shop Monday night.

It happened at the back of the Dairy Queen on Barton St. near Lottridge St. around 11 p.m.

Police say the 31-year-old man was walking with his girlfriend when he was attacked and stabbed.

He was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the victim and attacker knew each other but are not aware of the relationship or a motive.

The area has been cleared by police however no weapons have been recovered.



