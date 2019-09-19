Man in his 30s dead after being struck by vehicle in Brampton

A man in his thirties has died after being struck by a vehicle in Brampton Wednesday night.

Peel Regional Police were called to the corner of Wanless Dr. and Queen Mary Dr. at 8:39 p.m.

Police say a man was hit by a Ford Escape and suffered life-threatening injuries. He was rushed to hospital where he later died of his injuries.

No charges have been laid at this time.

The Major Collision Bureau has taken over the investigation.

A section of Wanless Dr. was closed for several hours but reopened just before 1 a.m. Thursday.