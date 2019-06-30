Man identified after deadly crash in Haldimand County

Haldimand Police say the driver of the vehicle, 34-year-old Kendall Waite of Kitchener was pronounced dead at the scene after his car collided with a truck Friday evening on Highway 56 north of Concession 4 Road in Empire Corners.

Authorities say the truck, which was carrying a flammable liquid, left the road and hit a utility pole, knocking out power to the surrounding area, but didn’t spill any of the liquid.

The truck driver was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.