Man hit in head with handgun during robbery at Niagara Falls hotel

Four Niagara Region residents are facing charges after a man was hit in the head with a handgun and robbed on Wednesday.

Police responded to reports of an assault at a hotel on Lundy’s Lane near Kalar Rd. around 12:15 p.m.

Investigators say a male went to the hotel to meet an acquaintance but when he arrived, there was another man and two women inside the room.

Police say a masked man then exited the bathroom, pointed a handgun at the victim and demanded cash. The victim was struck in the head with the handgun before he was able to flee the room.

The Niagara police Emergency Task Unit and paramedics were called to the scene. The man was taken to hospital with serious injuries and later released.

Wyatt Scarbo, 22, Kayla Flatley, 32, Julia McMaster, 26, and Mitchell Raynard, 31, were arrested at the scene and charged with robbery with a firearm, and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Raynard is also charged with point firearm, disguise with intent, and possession of a firearm contrary to prohibition order.

All four accused are expected to appear in court Thursday for a bail hearing.