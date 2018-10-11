;
Man hides in Walmart after closing, steals $18K worth of electronics

Category: Hamilton
Tags: Hamilton Police Service, robbery, theft, walmart

Hamilton police are searching for a thief who hid inside a local Walmart after closing and stole $18,000 worth of electronics.

Police say on July 26 a man hid inside the Walmart on Barton St. East.

Once the store closed, the suspect went to the electronics section and filled a cart with $18,000 worth of goods.

He managed to flee the store with the electronics.

Police describe the suspect as white, between 35 and 40 years old, six-feet tall, 175 lbs, with a visible tattoo on his forearm. He was wearing a black shirt, dark shorts and dark runners.

A security image of the suspect shows him wearing a t-shirt with the word CABO written down the front.

Anyone with information that could help police identify the suspect is asked to contact Detective Anthony Santostefano at 905-546-3849 or Detective Sergeant Emidio Evangelista at 905 546-2991.



