Man found with head injuries in Stoney Creek

Hamilton police are investigating after a man was found suffering from head injuries in Stoney Creek.

Officers were called to a shooting on Gainsborough Rd. near Keats Rd. just after midnight Tuesday.

Police learned no shots had been fired but a man was found with cuts to his head.

He was taken to hospital and is in stable condition. Police say the victim is not cooperating with police.

There is no information about the attacker at this time.

The area was closed for several hours but reopened shortly before 4 a.m.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Hamilton police.