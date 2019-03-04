Man forces his way into senior’s home and steals purse: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is looking for a thief who forced his way into a senior’s home in Norfolk County and stole her purse.

It happened around 12 p.m. on Feb. 28 at a home on Colonel Talbot Rd.

Police say an elderly woman heard a knock on her door and when she opened it, a man in his fifties immediately walked inside. The man struck up a conversation about health issues and proceeded to walk through the woman’s entire house. Police say he looked inside all of the rooms in the home and then left the area.

“The elderly homeowner realized that this was in fact a strange occurrence however did not contact the police until they received a call from a female on Saturday, March 2, 2019 indicating that they found a purse belonging to the homeowner,” said OPP in a news release.

Police believe the man discarded the purse on the side of the road after he removed $200.

The suspect is described as having a distinctive high pitched voice, a short build and was wearing a baseball cap, blue jeans and a jacket.

Police are reminding residents to always notify police about suspicious activity.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122.