Man fatally stabbed in Hamilton’s 4th homicide of the year

Category: Hamilton, Local
Hamilton police are investigating after a man was fatally stabbed at an apartment in Hamilton.

Police were called to 15 Lamoreaux St around 9 p.m. Saturday to found a man with serious injuries. EMS, fire and police attempted to revive him but he was pronounced dead on the scene.

A 45 year-old male was arrested on scene by police. He will appear at John Sopinka courthouse today to be charged with 2nd degree murder.

