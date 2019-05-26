Man fatally stabbed in Hamilton’s 4th homicide of the year
Hamilton police are investigating after a man was fatally stabbed at an apartment in Hamilton.
Police were called to 15 Lamoreaux St around 9 p.m. Saturday to found a man with serious injuries. EMS, fire and police attempted to revive him but he was pronounced dead on the scene.
A 45 year-old male was arrested on scene by police. He will appear at John Sopinka courthouse today to be charged with 2nd degree murder.
