Man electrocuted after crashing into hydro pole in Hamilton

Hamilton police say a post mortem examination has revealed the cause of death of a man who collided with a hydro pole earlier this month was electrocution.

A 21-year-old man from Lynden was travelling southbound on Woodhill Rd. on June 9 when his vehicle left the roadway, and crashed into a hydro pole.

Police say the driver did not suffer any physical injuries from the collision but came into contact with a live hydro line after getting out of his vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the man’s identity is not being released at the request of his family.

Hamilton police are reminding residents to be extremely cautious near any downed wires. “If you see a downed power line, maintain a minimum distance of 10 metres and report it to the local utility service,” said Hamilton police in a news release. “If you’re in a vehicle and an overhead power line comes down on top of the vehicle, stay inside and call 9-1-1.”