Man dies weeks after being struck by vehicle in Hamilton, driver still sought

A man has died just over a month after being struck by a vehicle in Hamilton.

On Sept. 20, a man was walking in the crosswalk at Main St. East and Sanford Ave. around 9 p.m. when he was hit by a dark coloured SUV.

The man suffered life-threatening injuries and was rushed to hospital in serious condition. Police say the man succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday.

Investigators are still searching for the driver involved in the hit and run.

Police released video and still images of the vehicle which is described as a four-door SUV or full-sized vehicle. Police say it likely has extensive damage to the front end and windshield.

Anyone who recognizes the vehicle or has information that could help the investigation is asked to contact detectives at 905-546-4753 or 905-546-4755.