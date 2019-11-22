Man dies in Stoney Creek head-on crash

Hamilton Police are investigating a head-on collision that has claimed the life of a 55 year-old man from Canfield.

The crash occurred in the intersection of Upper Centennial Parkway and Highland Road in Stoney Creek over the dinner hour Thursday night.

The 55-year-old man driving an GMC SUV was turning left onto Highland Rd when he was struck by a Ford pickup truck travelling southbound on Upper Centennial Parkway.

The driver of the GMC was taken to hospital where he died. The 50-year-old pickup truck driver from Cayuga was not injured.

Police have not ruled out speed or alcohol and continue to investigate. The intersection was closed for the investigation and reopened at 3 o’clock Friday morning.