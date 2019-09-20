Man dies after vehicle ‘violently’ rolls several times in Norfolk County

A man is dead after his vehicle crashed and “violently” rolled several times in Norfolk County.

It happened around 5:30 a.m. Friday on Blueline Rd. near Concession Rd. 12.

Police say a vehicle was heading northbound when the driver lost control, went into a ditch and rolled seven times.

The driver was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators say speed and “lack of seat belt use” were possible contributing factors.

The Ontario Provincial Police reconstruction unit is on scene and roads leading from concession Rd. 11 and 12 are closed for the investigation.