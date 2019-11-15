Man dies after suffering medical episode while driving: Hamilton police

Hamilton police say a man has died after his vehicle crashed into a pole last month.

Emergency crews were called to a single-vehicle collision on Barton St. East near Grays Rd. around 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 17.

Police say a 73-year-old man was driving a passenger van westbound on Barton St. East when he suffered a medical episode. They say the man lost control of the vehicle and struck a pole.

He was rushed to hospital with injuries to his head. Police say he later died as a result of his injuries on Oct. 26.