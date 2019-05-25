;
Man dies after falling from Dundas Peak

A 24 year old man is dead after he slipped off of Dundas Peak in the Tews Falls, late last night.

Police say they were called to the area shortly before 11:00 p.m. Fri. May 24 for a man who fell off the cliff.

He was with a friend on the trails when he stood up, lost his balance, and fell, say police.

Hamilton Emergency crews searched the area, and the man was located at the bottom of the cliff. He was pronounced dead on scene.

Hamilton Fire waited until early this morning to remove the body, due to concerns for crews’ safety.

Police are reminding the public of the importance to remain on marked trails, to stay behind any safety barriers, and to refrain from going out on the trails when visibility is reduced.

 

 



POPULAR STORIES

