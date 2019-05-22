;
Man dead after being hit in Ancaster

A man is dead after being hit by a car in Ancaster this morning.

Police responded to the call at Wilson St. West near Trinity Rd. around 3 a.m. after the man was hit. He was later pronounced dead on the scene.

Hamilton police have close Wilson St. between Trinity and Alberton to investigate and the roadway is expected to be closed into rush hour.

The man has not been identified but is believed to be in his 60’s.

Police are still contacting family and no charges have been laid against the driver.



