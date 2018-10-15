Man arrested following stabbing in Hamilton

One man is in custody and another person has been taken to hospital following a stabbing in Hamilton Monday morning.

Police were called to the area of Main St. West and Norfolk St. just before 9:30 a.m. for reports of a man with a stab wound to his leg.

The victim was taken to hospital. Police do not know the extent of his injuries.

Police believe a verbal confrontation between a group of males may have led to the stabbing.

