Man chokes taxi driver with seatbelt during robbery: Toronto police

Toronto police are searching for a man who allegedly choked a taxi driver with a seatbelt during a robbery earlier this year.

Back on April 21, police responded to reports of a robbery near Yonge and Wellesley streets around 1:30 a.m.

Police say a passenger got into the taxi and sat directly behind the driver. The man is accused of wrapping the seatbelt around the driver’s throat to choke him as he drove.

The man then allegedly stole the driver’s wallet, jumped out of the vehicle and ran away.

Police have released security images of the incident in hopes someone may recognize the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police.