Hamilton man charged with threatening landlord with a gun

A 23-year-old Hamilton man was arrested for threatening his landlord with a firearm yesterday.

Police responded to a call at a house in the area of Hamilton Avenue and Concession Street in east Hamilton shortly after midnight yesterday.

Hamilton Police report that a tenant pointed a gun at his landlord and threatened his life. The landlord was not hurt.

Daniel Mackenzie is facing twelve charges including threatening death, several firearm related offences, and 5 counts of failure to comply with probation. The weapon was taken by police.

Mackenzie appeared in court later in the day yesterday.