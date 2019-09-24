Man charged with second-degree murder in death of senior: OPP

A 30-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of an elderly woman in Collingwood.

An 86-year-old woman had been walking on Market Lane around 4 p.m. on Sept. 14 when she was assaulted and knocked to the ground.

The thief stole the senior’s purse and fled the area.

The woman was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died.

Caleb Burglar, of Collingwood, has been charged with second-degree murder and robbery with violence.

He is scheduled to appear in a Barrie courtroom at a later date.

Anyone with additional information that could help police with the investigation is asked to contact OPP at 705-445-4321 or Crime Stoppers.