Man charged with murder after body found in Haliburton home

Posted:
Category: Ontario
Tags: haliburton, murder, ontario, police


Ontario Provincial Police has charged a 33-year-old man after the body of a male was found inside a home in Haliburton.

Norman Hart, of Haliburton, has been charged with second-degree murder.

Police discovered the body after responding to a call for assistance at a residence on Highland St.

Investigators say they are withholding the victim’s identity until next of kin have been notified. They did confirm the deceased was male.

The investigation is ongoing with members of the Haliburton Highlands and City of Kawartha Lakes Crime Unit, under the direction of Detective Staff Sergeant Kurtis Fredericks of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact OPP at 705-286-1431 or 1-888-310-1122.



