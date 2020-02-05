Man charged with mischief after defecating on deck: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police has arrested a Norfolk County resident after he allegedly defecated on someone’s deck.

Officers were called to a home on Cedar Dr. in Turkey Point on Monday.

Police learned someone went to the home during the night and defecated on the property. He then ran to a white four-door sedan and fled the area.

The suspect was identified after being captured on surveillance camera, police say.

A 25-year-old man has been charged with mischief. He is scheduled to appear in a Simcoe court at a later date.