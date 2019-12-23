Man charged with kidnapping following incident in Niagara Falls

A man from British Columbia has been charged with kidnapping following an incident in Niagara Falls.

Police were called to a gas station in the area of Drummond Rd. and Morrison St. around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Investigators learned two females were approached by a man who asked them for a ride to another location.

When the pair refused, the man got inside the car and started to drive with one of the females still inside.

He drove a short distance before stopping the vehicle and fleeing on foot.

Roberto Mastromatteo, 43, was arrested a short distance away. He is charged with kidnapping and theft of a motor vehicle.