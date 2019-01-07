Man charged with impaired driving in deadly, 3-vehicle crash

A man has been charged with impaired driving in a deadly, three-vehicle crash that happened in Haldimand County last year.

It happened on Highway 6 between 10th and 11th Concession at 3 p.m. on Sept. 3, 2018.

Police say a SUV was travelling southbound when it struck a car. The SUV then crossed over into the northbound lanes and collided with another SUV.

The driver of the second SUV was pronounced dead at the scene. He has since been identified as 33-year-old Dave Shaw, of Hagersville.

Two other people involved in the collision were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries while another was transferred to a trauma unit with serious injuries.

On Jan. 4, Ontario Provincial Police arrested 46-year-old Shannon King, of Mississauga’s of the New Credit First Nation.

He is facing several charges including impaired operation of a motor vehicle causing death, criminal negligence causing death and driving motor vehicle with more than 80 milligrams of alcohol causing death.