Man charged with impaired driving following Niagara Falls collision

A 24-year-old man is facing impaired driving charges after a woman became trapped in her vehicle following a collision in Niagara Falls.

Emergency crews were called to a two-vehicle crash in the area of Thorold Stone Rd. and Beechwood Rd. around 5:10 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say a Chrysler Pacifica and a Ford Focus were both travelling westbound on Thorold Stone Rd. when the Chrystler rear-ended the Ford.

The collision forced both vehicles off the roadway and into the adjacent field. Police say the vehicles were “damaged extensively.”

The driver of the Ford, a 61-year-old woman, was trapped in the wreckage. She was taken to hospital with minor injuries after being freed by members of the Niagara Falls Fire Service.

The driver of the other vehicle, Zhe Cao, was arrested at the scene and charged with impaired driving and dangerous driving.

Cao was held in custody and is expected to appear in court on Dec. 13.