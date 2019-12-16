Man charged with attempted murder following stabbing in Niagara Falls

A 33-year-old man is facing several charges including attempted murder following a stabbing in Niagara Falls.

Police were called to a coffee shop in the area of Murray St. and Stanley Ave. around 5 a.m. Sunday.

Investigators learned a man approached a 35-year-old man and stabbed him before fleeing on foot.

The man was arrested a short distance away by uniformed officers.

Alex McNaughton, of no fixed address, has been charged with attempted murder, carry concealed weapon, aggravated assault, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

McNaughton is currently being held in custody pending a bail hearing later Monday.