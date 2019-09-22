Man charged with aggravated assault in Rosslyn Avenue stabbing

Hamilton police are investigating an early morning stabbing in the city’s east end.

They say it happened inside a home on Rosslyn Avenue North near Cannon Street. Police say a 55-year-old man was found with multiple stab wounds.

Investigators are calling it a family dispute.

At around six this morning, a 19-year-old man found inside the home was taken into custody and has been charged with aggravated assault. Police say he will remain in custody until a bail hearing. The 55-year-old is expected to recover from his injuries.