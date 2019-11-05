Man charged in death of inmate at Milton correctional facility

A 30-year-old man is facing charges in connection with the overdose death of an inmate at Maplehurst Correctional Complex earlier this year.

Emergency crews were called to the facility on Martin St. in Milton on May 7 for reports of multiple overdoses.

Police say six inmates had overdosed on suspected illicit drugs. Five of the men were transported to hospital where they recover. A sixth man, however, was pronounced dead. It was later determined the man had died after consuming fentanyl and carfentanil.

Following a lengthy investigation by homicide detectives, the Coroner, forensic pathology and the Centre of Forensic Sciences, an inmate was arrested in connection with the death.

Michael Fournier, of Cambridge, has been charged with manslaughter, criminal negligence causing death, and trafficking of a schedule substance.

He is scheduled for a court appearance via video on Nov. 14.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the homicide tip line at 905-825-4776.