Man charged in break-ins at three Oakville businesses

A Newmarket man has been arrested in connection with break-ins at three Oakville businesses last month.

Police say two people broke into a Panera Bread restaurant, K+B Sushi, and Browns Social House during the early morning house of Feb. 13.

Jonathan Allan, 39, has been arrested and charged with three counts of break and enters.

He is scheduled to appear in court later Tuesday.

Anyone with information that could help police with this investigation is asked to contact Detective Omar Nadim at 905-825-4747, ext. 2278.