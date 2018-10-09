;
2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Man charged with murder in Kitchener house explosion

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Ontario
Tags: house explosion, kitchener

KitchenerExplosion

A Kitchener man is facing several charges including first degree murder after a woman’s body was found at the scene of a house explosion.

Emergency crews were called to Sprucedale Cres. near Blackwell Dr. on August 22.

Police say Edresilda Haan, 58, was found deceased in the backyard of the home.

A 58-year-old man who also lived in the home was airlifted to hospital with critical injures.

Waterloo police say he has now been arrested and charged with first degree murder, arson disregard for human life and arson damage to property.

He remains in hospital under medical care.

The home was demolished and two other nearby residences received extensive damage.

Waterloo Regional Police continue to investigate this incident and anyone with information is asked to call 519-570-9777, ext. 8419.



LATEST STORIES

Man charged with murder in Kitchener house explosion

Match your workout to your job

Organize your day

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php