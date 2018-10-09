Man charged with murder in Kitchener house explosion

A Kitchener man is facing several charges including first degree murder after a woman’s body was found at the scene of a house explosion.

Emergency crews were called to Sprucedale Cres. near Blackwell Dr. on August 22.

Police say Edresilda Haan, 58, was found deceased in the backyard of the home.

A 58-year-old man who also lived in the home was airlifted to hospital with critical injures.

Waterloo police say he has now been arrested and charged with first degree murder, arson disregard for human life and arson damage to property.

He remains in hospital under medical care.

The home was demolished and two other nearby residences received extensive damage.

Waterloo Regional Police continue to investigate this incident and anyone with information is asked to call 519-570-9777, ext. 8419.