Man charged with drug impaired driving after crash in Burlington

Posted:
Category: News
Tags: burlington, charges, impaired driving


A Brampton man driving a transport truck was charged with drug impaired driving after a crash last night in Burlington.

The OPP allege 41 year old Rajiv Dev hit a concrete wall on the QEW and once he exited the highway, he struck a tree.

It is not legal to drive high.

Its an automatic licence suspension and vehicle impoundment.

OPP Sergeant Kerry Schmidt says if you observe a friend or family member trying to get behind the wheel after lighting up you should attempt to stop them. If you can’t, call 911 immediately.



