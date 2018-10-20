Man charged with drug impaired driving after crash in Burlington

A Brampton man driving a transport truck was charged with drug impaired driving after a crash last night in Burlington.

The OPP allege 41 year old Rajiv Dev hit a concrete wall on the QEW and once he exited the highway, he struck a tree.

It is not legal to drive high.

Its an automatic licence suspension and vehicle impoundment.

OPP Sergeant Kerry Schmidt says if you observe a friend or family member trying to get behind the wheel after lighting up you should attempt to stop them. If you can’t, call 911 immediately.