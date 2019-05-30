;
Man charged after taxi driver assaulted in Brantford

Local, Ontario
assault, brantford, Brantford Police Service, crime, hamilton, taxi driver


A man has been arrested after a taxi driver was assaulted in Brantford.

Police say they responded to Glenwood Dr. around 8 p.m. Thursday after receiving a 911 call.

They say a taxi driver was helping a man exit the cab when the passenger refused to pay. The man allegedly began to push and confront the driver.

The driver got back inside his vehicle and tried to shut the door when the man attempted to grab him and began punching the window.

Officers arrived on scene and arrested a 56-year-old man without incident. He has been charged with assault and transportation fraud.



