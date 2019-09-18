Man charged after shots fired during robbery at illegal dispensary

Hamilton police have charged a 19-year-old man in connection with a shooting at an illegal pot shop earlier this year.

Officers were called to an armed robbery at Cannabis Culture on King St. East around 8:30 p.m. on March 9.

Police say a 35-year-old man who worked at the dispensary was shot during the incident. Three suspects fled the area in an awaiting vehicle.

Officers arrived on scene and found the victim at the back of the store. He was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

On Tuesday, Hamilton police arrested 19-year-old Prince Onyia. He is facing several firearm-related charges as well as aggravated assault.

Police are still looking for two outstanding suspects in the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Cunliffe at 905-546-3883 or Det. Cst. Kevin Jones at 905-546-3821.

RELATED STORY

One man injured in Hamilton’s 15th shooting of the year