Man charged after Georgetown home set on fire: Halton police

A Georgetown man is facing charges after a woman discovered a fire had been set outside of her home.

Officers were called to a house on Greystone Cres. around 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police say the woman became “alarmed” when she saw flames outside her front window.

The fire was put out before Halton Hills Fire crews and police arrived on scene.

“There were obvious signs of tampering with the exterior side of the home’s bay view window and evidence of solvents being splashed on it, then ignited,” said Halton police in a news release.

Roughly 45 minutes later, a 62-year-old man was taken into custody and charged with arson.

Halton police say they will not be disclosing the man’s name or the relationship between the victim and the accused.

Investigators from the Forensic Identification Bureau as well as the Criminal Investigation Bureau have taken over the investigation.

Police say there is no further threat to other homes or buildings in the area.