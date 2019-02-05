Man charged after firearm spotted at Hamilton restaurant

A 32-year-old man is facing charges after police responded to reports that someone had a gun at a Hamilton restaurant on Sunday.

Police were called to the Honest Lawyer on King St. West around 3 p.m. after a man reportedly brandished a firearm.

A short time later, police say a man matching the suspect description was found in the area of James St. North and King William St. He was arrested without incident. Police say investigation revealed the gun was actually an imitation firearm.

Matthew Crosby, 32, has been charged with weapons dangerous, utter threats, use imitation firearm in the commission of an offence and carry concealed weapon. He is expected to appear in court Tuesday.