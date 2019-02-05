;
2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Man charged after firearm spotted at Hamilton restaurant

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: crime, gun, Hamilton Police Service, imitation firearm

A 32-year-old man is facing charges after police responded to reports that someone had a gun at a Hamilton restaurant on Sunday.

Police were called to the Honest Lawyer on King St. West around 3 p.m. after a man reportedly brandished a firearm.

A short time later, police say a man matching the suspect description was found in the area of James St. North and King William St. He was arrested without incident. Police say investigation revealed the gun was actually an imitation firearm.

Matthew Crosby, 32, has been charged with weapons dangerous, utter threats, use imitation firearm in the commission of an offence and carry concealed weapon. He is expected to appear in court Tuesday.



LATEST STORIES

Man charged after firearm spotted at Hamilton restaurant

Woman’s 65-year-old wedding ring stolen from her hand in Simcoe

OPP investigates brawl at kids hockey game

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php