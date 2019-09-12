Man charged after 31 vehicles broken into in Oakville

A Brampton man is facing several charges after dozens of vehicles and garages were broken into in Oakville.

Police launched an investigation after 31 thefts were reported from vehicles during the overnight hours of Aug. 17 and 28, and Sept. 7. Three garages were also broken into around the same time.

Officers executed a search warrant at a home in Brampton on Sept. 11 and seized a set of brass knuckles, a handgun, a magazine with ammunition and “suspected stolen property.”

Christopher Owen, 31, was arrested and is facing 19 charges including theft, break and enter, possession of a prohibited weapon, and tampering with a serial number.

Police say he has been held for a bail hearing.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information that could help police is asked to contact Det. Ron Wright at 905-825-4747, ext 2284.