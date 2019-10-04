Man caught using stolen credit at Hamilton gas station

Hamilton police are hoping the public can help identify a man who was captured on surveillance video using a stolen credit card.

Back on Aug. 30, two people were waiting for a bus around 5 a.m. near the intersection of Main St. West and Osler Dr.

They were approached by a group of males who got out of a vehicle and threatened the pair with a knife.

The victims handed over their wallets and the thieves drove off in a white four-door sedan.

A few minutes later, police say one of the victim’s bank cards was used at a nearby gas station to make a purchase and the interaction was caught on camera.

Police are appealing for information that could help identify the suspect who was captured on video.

He is described as being in his early twenties with a medium build, dark facial hair and dark hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Cst. Alex Buck at 905-546-3816.