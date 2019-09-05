Man caught on camera moments before break-in at Ancaster home

Hamilton police are searching for a man who was captured on camera moments before an Ancaster home was broken into.

Shortly before 9 p.m. on August 9, an alarm went off outside a home in the Stonehenge Dr. and Thoroughbred Blvd. area.

Police say the back door of the home had been broken into and a man was seen running from the home.

Officers arrived on scene a short time later and discovered items had been taken from the house.

A surveillance system captured video of a suspicious man on the property just before the alarm went off. The man appears to be covering his face and rings the doorbell multiple times before walking down the driveway and out of the camera’s view.

Police are hoping the public can help identify the man who was wearing a red t-shirt and a black baseball hat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Marco Delconte at 905-546-3851.