Man calls police to report bugs in his home: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police is reminding residents about the proper use of 911 after a man called to report bugs inside his home.

Police received the call around 3:50 a.m. on Monday from a home in Simcoe.

The caller told police he needed help because he found bugs inside his residence.

“The OPP is urging all Norfolk County residents to use 9-1-1 when there is an emergency. If calling for a non-emergency incident, police are asking all residents to contact the non-emergency number at 1-888-310-1122,” said Inspector Joseph Varga, Detachment Commander, Norfolk County OPP in a news release.

Police say accidental calls or abuse of 911 ties up emergency lines, communicators and officers which could result in the slower response to a real emergency, risking the safety of people who may need urgent help.