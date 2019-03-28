;
Watch CHCH Live... 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Man calls police to report bugs in his home: OPP

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Ontario
Tags: 911 calls, ontario provincial police, opp, police, simcoe


Ontario Provincial Police is reminding residents about the proper use of 911 after a man called to report bugs inside his home.

Police received the call around 3:50 a.m. on Monday from a home in Simcoe.

The caller told police he needed help because he found bugs inside his residence.

“The OPP is urging all Norfolk County residents to use 9-1-1 when there is an emergency. If calling for a non-emergency incident, police are asking all residents to contact the non-emergency number at 1-888-310-1122,” said Inspector Joseph Varga, Detachment Commander, Norfolk County OPP in a news release.

Police say accidental calls or abuse of 911 ties up emergency lines, communicators and officers which could result in the slower response to a real emergency, risking the safety of people who may need urgent help.



LATEST STORIES

Man calls police to report bugs in his home: OPP

‘Unwanted guest’ arrested in Hamilton on Canada Wide Warrant

Bringing Barton Back

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php