Man breaks into Hamilton mountain homes, demands food and money

Hamilton police say two homeowners were awoken Monday morning by a man inside their home, holding a knife and demanding money and food.

The first incident happened shortly before 5 a.m. on Rexford Drive. Police say the man fled once money was turned over.

Then shortly after 5:30 a.m. police got another call for a break-in, this time on Rosewell St. In that case the man left empty-handed.

Police say the man told the homeowners he would not harm them and engaged in conversation that leads them to believe he was hungry and homeless.

The man is described as white, between 40 and 50 years old, 5’6 to 5’9, clean-shaven with hazel eyes and salt and pepper hair that’s shaved on the sides with a ponytail on top. He also has multiple piercings in one ear, several rings on his hands and a heart tattoo on one of his wrists. He spoke with a lisp or European accent.

Police are asking residents in the area to check their home security cameras for any suspicious activity during the time of the incidents. If you have any information contact Detective Constable Fabiano Mendes at 905 546-8967 or Detective Sergeant Marco DelConte at 905-546-3851