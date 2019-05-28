;
Man arrested, woman still sought after child hit by motorcycle in Toronto

Toronto police have made an arrest in a hit-and-run that left a four-year-old boy in life-threatening condition.

The child was struck by a motorcycle after he entered the roadway around 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Police say the driver and a passenger fled the scene. The boy was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers arrested a 31-year-old man shortly before 2 p.m. Monday and seized a 2016 Harley Davidson Road Glide Motorcycle. He has been charged with leaving an accident scene causing bodily harm, driving with an improper license and operating a vehicle without insurance.

Police say they are not releasing the man’s name to “protect the integrity of the investigation.”

Investigators are still searching for the female passenger. “Traffic Services Investigators have received tips and security video but are still appealing for security or dash camera video and any other information on this investigation to contact police,” said Toronto police in a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to call 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers.



