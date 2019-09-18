Man arrested in theft of rims, tires from GO station parking lots

A Brantford man has been arrested after several vehicles had their rims and tires stolen while parked in a GO station lot.

Kenneth Davis, 29, is facing a slew of charges including 13 counts each of theft, and mischief to property. He also faces 15 counts of breach of probation order and one count of theft of motor vehicle.

Police say there were “numerous incidents” reported between Aug. 21 and Sept. 11 where rims and tires were removed from vehicles parked in a parking lot along the Lakeshore West corridor. Owners returned to find their vehicles resting on cement blocks.

Davis was arrested after members of the Halton Regional Police Service Criminal Investigations Bureau and members of the Tactical Rescue Unit executed a search warrant at home in Brantford on Wednesday.

Police also seized a 2004 GMC Yukon they believe was used during the thefts.

Anyone with additional information about these crimes is asked to contact Det. Omar Nadim at 905-825-4747, ext. 2278.