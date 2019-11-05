Man arrested in series of thefts from vehicles in Welland

Niagara police have made an arrest following a series of thefts from vehicles in Welland.

Investigators launched an investigation back in October and discovered surveillance footage of a person stealing cash from unlocked cars.

Police say the suspect was identified as a man who was wanted on an outstanding warrant by Niagara police.

Gerrard Falle, 33, was arrested on Saturday and charged with theft, possession of fentanyl, and possession of methamphetamine.

Investigators say some stolen property including tools and identification were also recovered.

Police are reminding members of the public to be diligent with removing valuable items from your vehicle and locking doors.