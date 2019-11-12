Man arrested after several poppy boxes stolen in Niagara Falls

A 26-year-old man has been arrested after several poppy boxes were stolen in Niagara Falls.

On Saturday, a local business contacted police to report their poppy box had been taken.

Over the next two days, Niagara police were called to three similar thefts at businesses in the region.

A fifth incident happened at a hotel on Victoria Ave. near Magdalen St. around 3 p.m. on Monday.

Officers arrested a man a short distance away from the hotel. Police say he was in possession of stolen credit cards and stolen identification.

Ronald ‘Brady’ Watkins, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with four counts of theft, identity fraud, possession of property obtained by crime, possession of stolen credit cards, possession of identity documents and identity documents.