Man arrested in connection to a home invasion on the Hamilton mountain

Hamilton police have identified and arrested the outstanding male involved in a home invasion on August 28th.

Shortly before 11 a.m. police were called to a residence on Brigade Dr. for two unknown males inside the home. One man was arrested on scene but the second suspect escaped.

On November 13, Hamilton police say they located the suspect near his residence in Grimsby and arrested him. A weapon was not found.

20-year-old Mason Hood of Grimsby has been charged with break enter to commit robbery, use of imitation firearm and fail to comply.