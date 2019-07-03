Man arrested for unprovoked attack at Hamilton bus stop

A 41-year-old man with no fixed address will appear in court today in relation to an unprovoked assault that sent another man to hospital.

Police say a 43-year-old Hamilton man was attacked while standing at a bus shelter in the area of King Street West and Caroline Street North around 10 p.m. last night.

The 41-year-old approached the second man and began speaking to him before he allegedly assaulted the man.

Bystanders reportedly brought the man who had just been attacked to a store on King Street while the 41-year-old followed and continued the assault. The accused attacker was eventually chased away.

The man from Hamilton was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. The 41-year-old man was found a short distance from the store and was arrested without incident. Officers say they found methamphetamine during the arrest.

Hamilton police do not believe the two men knew each other before the alleged assault.

The 41-year-old will appear in court today to answer to charges involving possession of an illegal drug, assault causing bodily harm and failing to comply with probation.