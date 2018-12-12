Man arrested for throwing beer can at Brantford transit staff

A 54-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly getting into a confrontation with staff at a Brantford transit terminal Sunday afternoon.

Police say an upset man called the terminal and threatened to come down and harm transit staff.

A short time later, a man showed up and began to yell, swear and threaten the workers.

Police say he then took a can of beer, poured it on the floor, and then threw the can at one of the staff members.

Brantford police arrived on scene and arrested the suspect. He is charged with assault, assault with a weapon, and utter threats to cause death.