2017 BEA Winners
Man arrested for theft and shoplifting

Posted:
Category: News
Tags: arrest, calvin croucher, halton police, milton, theft, uttering threats

Police have arrested a man for stealing a vehicle and shoplifting last Tuesday.

The man rang the doorbell of a rural Milton home, and the home owner talked to him through the video doorbell. He asked for directions, then left driving a truck across the lawn.

Halton Police say the same man stole 10 pairs of sunglasses from a store on Steele’s Avenue that morning, and threatened to run employees over if they followed him.

32 year old Calvin Croucher was arrested in his hometown of Waterloo during an unrelated investigation.

He faces a number of charges including theft under $5000, and uttering threats.



