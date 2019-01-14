Man arrested for sexual assault at Brock University

The Niagara Regional Police Service says a 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a sexual assault at Brock University.

Police say they launched an investigation in October 2018 into an alleged sexual assault at the Brock campus in St. Catharines.

“As a result of the investigation; on January 11, 2019 Detectives arrested 20 year old Tamaratekena Odibo-Satu at Brock University and charged him with one count of Sexual Assault,” said Niagara police in a news release.

Odibo-Satu was released on bail on Jan. 12.

Niagara police are reminding any victim of sexual assault to reach out for assistance by either reporting the incident to police or calling the Niagara Sexual Assault Centre at 905-682-4584 for support.